NASA appoints Katherine Calvin as new Chief Scientist

Dr Katherine Calvin has been appointed as the new Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor for NASA.

She will serve as principal advisor to the Biden Administration and other agency leaders on NASA science programmes, strategic planning and policy.

In February 2021, NASA joined the National Climate Task Force, established by US President Joe Biden, which encourages a government-wide approach to address climate change.

Dr Calvin – who holds master’s and doctoral degrees in management, science and engineering from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from the University of Maryland – will also represent the agency’s strategic science objectives and contributions to the national and international science communities.

She said: “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing our nation – and our planet.

“NASA is a world leader in climate and Earth science. I’m excited to be a part of the team that is helping to advance this important science mission.”

Dr Calvin succeeds Jim Green, who retired from his role at the start of the year after more than 40 years of service at NASA and Gavin Schmidt, who has served as Senior Climate Advisor in an acting capacity since the position was created in February 2021.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Kate to the NASA family, where she will bring her expertise in integrated human-Earth system modelling to help ensure the Biden Administration has the data needed to achieve the critical goal of protecting our planet.

“I also want to thank Jim and Gavin for their invaluable leadership to NASA and the world as chief scientist and senior climate advisor.”