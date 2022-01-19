EDP Renewables granted €66m EU loan for six wind farms in Poland

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a loan worth around €66 million (£55m) to support EDP Renewables’ (EDPR) development of six onshore wind farms in Poland.

The Kozlowo, Krasin, Lichnowy, Chojnice, Piatkowo and Bogoria wind farms will have a total capacity of 149.4MW.

They were awarded individual 15-year Contracts for Differences (CfDs) – a scheme for supporting low carbon electricity generation – under auctions held in 2018 and 2019.

EDPR’s project is the first in Poland to benefit from an EIB Green Loan, the features of which are fully in line with the requirements set out in its climate awareness bonds programme.

Prof Teresa Czerwinska, EIB Vice President said: “Energy transformation is one of the major tasks for the future.

“The European Investment Bank, being EU Climate Bank, is delighted to co-finance EDPR’s wind farms’ project. We strongly believe that by investing in the diversification of the energy sector in Poland, we support the climate action and improve the quality of life of the society.”