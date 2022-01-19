Mancunians pedal away from air pollution

Packages and heavy items with a weight of up to 250 kilograms will soon be carried in a greener way across Manchester.

Manchester City Council has launched a fleet of 26 electric cargo bikes and six trailers that will be available for hire from businesses, groups and residents who are looking to reduce their transport emissions.

The e-bikes, which are offered after the local authority secured a £173,000 grant from the Energy Savings Trust, can travel at speeds of up to 15mph and their daily cost is £12.

Councillor Tracey Rawlins, Executive Member for Environment, said: “As with any change that touches on the climate emergency, whether that’s going vegan, switching energy supplier or making the shift to cycling it can initially be daunting.

“Schemes like this can and will make a real difference in showing ordinary Mancunians that alternatives work and that collectively we can all make a difference.”