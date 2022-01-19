Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Mancunians pedal away from air pollution

A fleet of electric cargo bikes has been launched to help businesses reduce transport emissions

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 19 January 2022
Image: Manchester City Council

Packages and heavy items with a weight of up to 250 kilograms will soon be carried in a greener way across Manchester.

Manchester City Council has launched a fleet of 26 electric cargo bikes and six trailers that will be available for hire from businesses, groups and residents who are looking to reduce their transport emissions.

The e-bikes, which are offered after the local authority secured a £173,000 grant from the Energy Savings Trust, can travel at speeds of up to 15mph and their daily cost is £12.

Councillor Tracey Rawlins, Executive Member for Environment, said: “As with any change that touches on the climate emergency, whether that’s going vegan, switching energy supplier or making the shift to cycling it can initially be daunting.

“Schemes like this can and will make a real difference in showing ordinary Mancunians that alternatives work and that collectively we can all make a difference.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast