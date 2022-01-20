UK hosts African conference on green transition

The UK has hosted Africa’s second Investment Conference to bolster its position as the continent’s investment partner of choice when it comes to the green transition.

Millions of pounds in investment is expected to be unlocked for clean industries across Africa through the virtual event, hosted by Secretary of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

The UK is looking to build on statements made at COP26, in helping developing countries and the rest of the world play its role in the net zero transition.

UK Export Finance (UKEF) has increased support for African markets from £600 million in 2019 to £2.3 billion in 2021.

Ms Trevelyan commented: “[Africa] has huge economic potential and our continued partnership will help businesses capitalise on investment opportunities, support high-value jobs and boost enterprise in every part of the UK.

“This year’s conference focuses on the importance of resilient, sustainable investment to support Africa as it pivots towards a more environmentally friendly growth trajectory – and I look forward to working with leaders from the continent as they continue on this path to a greener future.”