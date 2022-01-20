‘First-of-its-kind’ hydrogen blending project in Canada now operational

A “first-of-its-kind” hydrogen blending project in Canada is now fully operational in the city of Markham.

The CAD$5.2 million (£3.1m) project – developed by Enbridge Gas, in partnership with Cummins and with support from the Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) – involves enhancements to the existing Markham power-to-gas facility, which was built through an Enbridge-Cummins joint venture in 2018.

The previous project was developed to help balance Ontario’s electricity supply and demand by storing its surplus power as pure hydrogen until needed.

Through the new project, clean hydrogen from the facility is now also being injected into a portion of Enbridge Gas’ existing natural gas system, serving around 3,600 customers in Markham.

The project is expected to eliminate up to 117 tons of carbon emissions every year, supporting the city of Markham’s ambition for net zero emissions by 2050.

Mayor of Markham Frank Scarpitti said: “The City of Markham commends Enbridge Gas on the launch of its hydrogen blending initiative that will see local households participate in this first-of-a-kind project in Canada that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with Ontario clean energy solutions.

“Markham’s GHG’s per capita is amongst the lowest of any large municipality in Canada and Enbridge Gas’ hydrogen blending project complements our municipal energy plan of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.”