Scotland allocates £600k for sustainable islands projects

The Scottish Government has announced additional funding worth £600,000 to support sustainability and provide more green travel options across some of Scotland’s islands.

Delivered through the Island Communities Fund, the investments will be provided for community-led projects that support employment and community resilience and contribute to Scotland’s just transition to net zero.

The latest funding, managed by Inspiring Scotland, will be provided to six projects, which include zero emission transport.

Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Last summer, we received more than 180 applications for this fund which shows us that our islands are focused on making Scotland a greener and fairer place. They will play an important role in helping us meet our ambitious climate change targets.

“The additional funding will enable even more projects to help people, businesses and communities on our islands thrive.”