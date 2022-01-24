Anesco completes 56MW Dutch solar projects for Shell

Reading-based renewables company Anesco has completed the construction of three solar farms in the Netherlands for Shell.

The three projects include a 12MW farm in the Northeast of the country, a 14MW farm in the Friesland province and a 30MW installation in the Zeeland province.

These farms have all been built with biodiversity plans – to ensure local wildlife is protected from planning to construction.

Anesco claims that the waste materials left from building the three sites has been recycled.

CEO Mark Futyan said: “When we officially broke ground on these three solar farms for Shell, it was an important milestone for us, marking Anesco’s first projects outside of the UK.”