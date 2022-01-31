National Grid ET gets SBTi approval for emissions reduction targets

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) has had its emissions reduction targets verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, UN Global Compact, WRI and WWF, a global body that enables businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science.

The company’s targets include a 34% reduction in emissions by 2026 and a 50% reduction by 2030 from a 2018 baseline.

Chris Bennett, Interim President of NGET, said: “As the electricity transmission owner for England and Wales we play an important role at the heart of the UK’s transition to net zero.

“It’s important we lead by example, reducing our own emissions and working with other to enable and accelerate the transition to a cleaner power and net zero emissions.”

Duncan Burt, Chief Sustainability Officer at National Grid, added: “Reducing our own emissions is part of our commitment to being a responsible business in everything we do.

“Since 1990, we have reduced our direct, Scope 1 and 2, emissions across our Group by 68% as of March 2021 but there is much more that needs to be done.”

NGET’s network consists of 4,500 miles of overhead power line, 900 miles of underground cable and 900 substations.