bp snaps up 30% stake in UK-based Green Biofuels

Energy giant bp has acquired a 30% stake in Green Biofuels Ltd (GBF), the largest provider of hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) in the UK.

The investment will support GBF’s growth as it works with businesses that seek to transition away from using traditional diesel fuel in transport vehicles, temporary generators and construction machinery.

GBF’s products are made from renewable feedstock such as vegetable oils, animal oils and fat, with the range including HVO Gd+, a low emission advanced HVO fuel that can be used as a direct drop-in replacement for diesel.

HVOs are expected to have the potential to play an important role in supporting lifecycle emissions reductions in many sectors.

By using HVO fuels, operators of diesel engines typically save lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 87%, in addition to improving local air quality.

In-field and controlled environment independent tests have shown HVO Gd+, often made from waste products, achieves up to 85% particulate reductions and up to 30% reductions of nitrogen oxide emissions, compared to standard diesel emissions.

William Tebbit, CEO of Green Biofuels said: “Our mission is to support the net zero energy transition by providing an immediate solution that makes a difference to carbon and air pollution emissions today. Our fuels provide businesses the time to transition to new technologies when they are proven both economically and operationally. We are proud to be partnering with a company like bp, which recognises the urgency of making positive changes now.”