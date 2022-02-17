Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Plans approved for large ‘aquagreen’ to reduce flood damage in east Hull

It is expected to reduce the risk of floods to 870 homes and businesses in the North Carr and Sutton areas of Hull, making them more resilient to climate change

Thursday 17 February 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Planning permission for a project to create a large “aquagreen” to help reduce flood damage in east Hull has been approved.

The Environment Agency project is expected to reduce the risk of floods to 870 homes and businesses in the North Carr and Sutton areas of Hull, making them more resilient to climate change.

The green space, located south of the old Bransholme Dairy Farm, will store excess water during a flood and slowly release it back into the drainage system after the peak of the flood has passed.

The aquagreen is the second phase of the £28.5 million Holderness Drain Flood Alleviation Scheme and follows construction of the new East Hull Pumping Station.

Andrew Barron, Environment Agency flood risk advisor for Hull said: “This is a really important step in the delivery of the Holderness Drain Flood Alleviation Scheme, which will reduce flood risk to hundreds of homes and businesses in the North Carr and Sutton areas.

“The scheme, which also includes a new pumping station, will contribute to making the Humber region more resilient to the effects of climate change.”

The project is part of a record £5.2 billion investment by the government in 2,000 new flood and coastal defences across the country between 2021 and 2027.

