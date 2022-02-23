Renewable Energy Group boosts biodiesel production

Renewable Energy Group (REG) has announced a new facility in Germany that will accelerate its production of cleaner fuels made from feedstocks.

Waste fats and oils will be converted to bio-based diesel at the site in Emden and then used in transport to lower emissions.

It currently produces 50 million gallons each year of biodiesel, with the move expected to build heavily on its carbon savings of 4.2 million metric tonnes in 2020.

Raymond Richie, Managing Director, said: “As customers and suppliers demand more sustainable business practices, we are well positioned to play a key role in the circular supply chain.”