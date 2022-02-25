Finance & Markets

One-in-six prepayment customers ‘avoided using energy for at least two days’

Nearly 35% have sat in a coat and hat indoors to avoid turning the heating on, new survey suggests

Friday 25 February 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Soaring energy prices have a strong impact on prepayment customers with a sixth of them admitting that have avoided using energy for two days or more because they cannot afford to top up.

Earlier this month, Ofgem revealed the new price cap that will see bills increase by £693 from April.

Prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

New research by Uswitch suggests the number of struggling prepayment customers is up by a third compared to this time last year.

It said a year ago, £10 top-up would enable energy use for an average of five days.

Currently, the same amount translates to just nearly four days.

The poll of 500 prepayment customers also shows almost 21% of them have skipped hot meals because they cannot afford to top up.

In addition, more than a third have worn a coat, hat and gloves indoors to keep themselves warm and avoid turning the heating on.

