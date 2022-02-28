Ukrainian oil and gas facilities hit by Russian missiles

Following the distressing scenes witnessed across Ukraine in the past few days, Russia is intensifying its invasion – unleashing new attacks on Ukrainian oil and gas facilities and airfields.

An oil depot near an airbase in Vasylkiv, close to Kyiv, was hit by missiles following heavy fighting in the area.

This was confirmed by the town’s mayor, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office also revealing a gas pipeline in Kharkiv was hit – leading to large amounts of harmful smoke being released to civilians.

President Zelenskyy has been adamant the country will fight against the actions of Russia, having originally rejected their proposal of holding talks in Belarus, where Russia has a large contingent of troops.

The two sides have now reportedly agreed to meet at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border, with Zelenskyy stating: “I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting but let them try so that later not a single citizen of Ukraine has any doubt that I, as President, tried to stop the war, when there was even a small, but still a chance.”

Russia has vehemently claimed its attacks have only been aimed at military targets but residential buildings, schools, bridges and civilian airports have been hit.