RWE developing ‘world’s first’ amphibious crew transfer vessel for offshore wind farms

RWE is developing what it claims is the world’s first amphibious vessel for crew transfers for offshore wind farms in shallow waters.

The energy company has partnered with Commercial Rib Charters (CRC) to develop the innovative vessel, which can reach wind turbines and assets stranded by rising sandbanks, as well as drive on land.

It has been designed to reach the turbines at the 60MW Scroby Sands Offshore Wind Farm, which has been built on a prehistoric sandbank and because of natural changes in the marine environment and coastal erosion, it has risen over time, effectively isolating four turbines from being accessed by service vessels.

The ‘CRC Walrus’ vessel is currently under construction and is being built by Isle of Wight-based boat builders Diverse Marine and will be operated for RWE by CRC under a six-year contract.

It has two wheels at the front and one at the back and is capable of transferring 10 technicians and two crew to any of the turbines within the array, including on the raised sandbank.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO wind offshore, RWE Renewables said: “The new amphibious maintenance vessel at Scroby Sands is really exciting; it’s a great testimony to the talent of our employees and contractors and once again demonstrates RWE and its partners leading the way in future-proofing offshore wind.

“Innovation is a critical part of the energy transition, supporting the growth of the offshore industry and ensuring the long-life operations of our offshore wind fleet in the UK and around the world.”

RWE adds the vessel has the potential for future worldwide application for wind farms in very shallow waters.