Shell delivers first gas from Trinidad and Tobago project

Shell Trinidad and Tobago has announced first gas has been produced from its Colibri project.

Project Colibri is a backfill project located in the North Coast Marine Area (NCMA) that is expected to add around 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of gas production.

Peak production is expected to be around 43,000 boe/d through a series of four subsea gas wells, tied back to the existing Poinsettia Platform.

Wael Sawan, Director of Integrated Gas, Renewable and Energy Solutions said: “I am proud of the team in Trinidad and Tobago for their commitment to safely delivering this project on time.

“This reinforces the delivery of Shell’s Powering Progress strategy in country, as we seek to provide more and cleaner energy solutions, globally. Colibri, along with other development projects, will see natural gas going into both the domestic petrochemical markets and into LNG exports, in line with the energy ambitions of Trinidad and Tobago.”