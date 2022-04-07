Worcestershire substation to get new electricity transformer

National Grid is moving a transformer from its Bedfordshire substation to Worcestershire.

This Saturday, the transformer will be taken from the Sundon substation and brought to Feckenham to replace ageing equipment and boost the electrical infrastructure throughout the region.

An extremely large specialist vehicle will transport the transformer, not travelling at more than 20mph.

Due to its size, local residents have been asked not to park on their roads while the convoy passes with warnings issued for delays throughout the day.

Edward Gomersall, Project Engineer at National Grid, said: “This transformer movement has been many months in the planning, and we’ve worked hard to try and minimise any disruption deliveries of this kind can cause.

“We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the local community during this vital work ensuring the resilience of our energy network.”