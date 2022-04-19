UN launches new sustainable land use finance impact hub

A new hub that will enable global financial institutions to measure the positive impact of their investments has been launched.

The Land Use Impact Hub and its Positive Impact Indicators Directory has been developed with and for impact funds and sustainably-focused financial institutions and aims to support the rollout of effective industry frameworks to track the environmental and social impacts of land use investments.

Sustainable investments of the financial organisations can include biodiversity, adaptation, mitigation, forest protection and sustainable livelihoods, according to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Climate Finance Unit and the UNEP-World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC), which launched the hub.

The Directory is a shortlist of key performance indicators, designed to encompass fundamental aspects of sustainable land use investment such as the natural habitat area that is effectively protected through time.

It aims to help end users, including impact fund, asset managers and debt managers, to identify and measure how land use investments generate positive environmental and social impacts.

Matt Jones, Head of Nature Economy at UNEP-WCMC said: “Coming hot on the heels of the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) beta-framework release, the new Land Use Finance Impact Hub provides an important resource for financial institutions to ensure they are properly considering their environmental and social impacts.

“The Positive Impact Indicators Directory is a valuable and unique starting point for institutes to track their positive impacts – and aligns with the TNFD call for greater disclosure on nature-related opportunity identification and disclosure.”