“Environment is today a more visible victim of the war in Ukraine”

A researcher spoke to ELN about concerns over the long-term pollution across over-industrialised areas in Ukraine

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 3 May 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The environment is not as a silent victim as once it was.

Doug Weir, Research and Policy Director at the Conflict and Environment Observatory tells ELN that the climate footprint of the war in Ukraine “is perhaps more visible than other conflicts”.

Mr Weir said: “I think often the environment comes fairly low down the list of priorities and conflicts. It’s not as silent as once it was. We can do far more remotely to monitor environmental damage.”

The researcher added that his primary concern at the moment is pollution issues around regions of Ukraine, like the Donbas region which is heavily industrialised.

Watch the video to listen to the entire interview.

