Construction starts for EDF’s first major solar project in the UK

Asset management company Anesco has announced it has started construction for the 49.9 MW Sutton Bridge Solar Farm, EDF Renewables’ first major solar project in the UK,

Once commissioned, the project near Spalding in Lincolnshire is forecast to be able to generate enough power for more than 9,800 households.

The solar farm is also predicted to save 21,680 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

EDF Renewables has unveiled plans to install electric vehicle charging points near the site to help the local community switch to greener modes of transport.

EDF Renewables’ Head of Solar Ben Fawcett said: “At a time when tackling climate change and energy security are at the forefront of all our minds, EDF Renewables is proud to be starting work on Sutton Bridge Solar Farm and we acknowledge the role that the local community plays in helping to make that happen.

“In addition to the £20,000 annual community payment, we will be implementing a biodiversity management plan, which includes planting of native species hedgerows to support local wildlife.”