Kosovo granted €6m to boost energy efficiency of public buildings

A loan and grant totalling €6 million (£5.1m) has been approved to help Kosovo to improve the energy efficiency of public buildings.

That includes kindergartens, schools and primary healthcare facilities in the country’s second largest city of Prizren.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a €5 million (£4.2m) sovereign loan in addition to the European Union providing a €1 million (£0.85m) investment grant for the project.

As part of the project, the EBRD is also helping Kosovo to develop a building renovation strategy, with Prizren becoming the first municipality in the country to introduce energy audits and energy performance certificates for buildings.

Alain Pilloux, EBRD Vice President for Banking said: “For a country that until fairly recently could not imagine energy outside of lignite, the shift in Kosovo’s vision could not be more dramatic.

“Kosovo is now working on a model that all other countries should adopt: energy efficiency plus renewables. I am proud that we are supporting a project to reduce the burning of coal in the historic city Prizren by insulating 100 of its public buildings and reducing their emissions by half.”