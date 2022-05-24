Will Gazprom’s UK business rebrand?

Gazprom‘s UK unit is reportedly considering rebranding.

The Financial Times has reported that Gazprom Energy is looking into the option of adopting its UK parent company’s name, GM&T.

Gazprom Energy, which provides nearly 20% of gas used by British firms, is allegedly in a bid to improve its chances of survival as the company was reportedly on the brink of collapse in March.

Reports had previously claimed that if Gazprom Energy failed, it would be put into taxpayer-funded special administration, as occurred in November with Bulb, Britain’s seventh biggest residential energy supplier.

ELN has contacted Gazprom Energy for a response.