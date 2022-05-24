Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Will Gazprom’s UK business rebrand?

The reported move will allegedly help Gazprom Energy improve its survival prospects

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 24 May 2022
Image: Gazprom Energy

Gazprom‘s UK unit is reportedly considering rebranding.

The Financial Times has reported that Gazprom Energy is looking into the option of adopting its UK parent company’s name, GM&T.

Gazprom Energy, which provides nearly 20% of gas used by British firms, is allegedly in a bid to improve its chances of survival as the company was reportedly on the brink of collapse in March.

Reports had previously claimed that if Gazprom Energy failed, it would be put into taxpayer-funded special administration, as occurred in November with Bulb, Britain’s seventh biggest residential energy supplier.

ELN has contacted Gazprom Energy for a response.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast