House of Lords Committee launches inquiry into Ofwat’s powers

The House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee has launched an inquiry into the work of water regulator Ofwat.

It will consider Ofwat’s performance against its statutory objectives and whether it has the powers and resources needed to meet them, in addition to the watchdog’s relationship with the government and other regulators.

The Committee is seeking views from interested individuals and organisations, including how Ofwat’s performance can be measured against its objectives, whether it needs greater powers to ensure water companies reduce sewage overflows and the main challenges facing Ofwat and how well it is meeting them, among others.

Lord Hollick, Chair of the Committee said: “Ofwat is a significant regulator in this country, providing oversight of a sector which provides an essential service to every household in England and Wales. Ofwat’s regulation influences the quality of service customers receive and the bills they pay for their water. It is also an important part of ensuring the quality of the UK’s water environment, both in examining water companies’ current commitments and in ensuring long-term investment in water infrastructure. In particular, it has an important balance to strike between keeping bills down, especially in the current environment and ensuring the readiness of the UK’s water infrastructure for the future.

“The Committee is keen to examine Ofwat’s performance against its objectives, whether it has the correct powers and strategic direction and how to measure its performance. The Committee will also consider pressing issues within Ofwat’s remit, including sewage overflows and financial returns in the water industry.”

The Committee is inviting written evidence by 24th June 2022.