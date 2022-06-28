Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Europe brings forward new gas storage rules ahead of looming winter shortage

Under the new rules, the EU states will ensure their gas storage facilities are filled before winter

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 28 June 2022
Image: calado / Shutterstock

European ministers have agreed on a new gas storage framework to ensure Europe has enough gas this winter.

The new regulation states that European underground gas storage sites must be filled to at least 80% of their capacity before the winter of 2022/2023 and to 90% before the following winter periods.

European countries have pledged to attempt collectively to fill 85% of the total European underground gas storage capacity this year.

Agnès Pannier-Runacher, French Minister for the Energy Transition, said: “Having concluded negotiations in less than two months, the EU now has a tool which requires all member states to have adequate gas storage for the winter period and which makes it easier for countries to share.”

A few days ago, it was reported that British Gas owner Centrica submitted an application to the North Sea energy regulator to reopen Rough, which is considered the UK’s largest gas storage facility.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast