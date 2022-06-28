Japanese urged to switch off lights to save energy

Millions of people in Tokyo have been urged to switch off lights to save energy as Japan is hit by a heatwave.

Japan baked under scorching temperatures for a fourth consecutive day as the capital’s heat broke nearly 150-year records.

Yesterday, in the city the temperature rose to 35°C.

The Japanese Government has warned of possible power cuts as the country is battered by unusually high temperatures.

Yoshihiko Isozaki, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan’s Government told reporters: “We ask the public to reduce energy consumption during the early evening hours when the reserve ratio falls.”

Mr Isozaki advised families and companies to turn off lights not in use and limit air conditioning.