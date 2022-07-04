Is Centrica eyeing investment in Sizewell C nuclear power station?

British Gas owner Centrica is reportedly planning to join EDF in backing the Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk.

According to Daily Mail, Centrica is prepared to take a stake in the project which is currently at a stage to attract new investors.

A few days ago, some of the UK’s biggest unions sent a letter to the Business Secretary warning the future of the plant will be in jeopardy if the government delays a government investment decision (GID).

The British Government has already announced it will take a 20% stake in the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power project.

Ministers had previously committed £100 million for the development of the Sizewell C nuclear plant.

ELN has approached Centrica and EDF for a response.