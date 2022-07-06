RWE powers up its third wind farm in France

RWE has powered up its third wind farm in France which has a capacity of 18MW.

The Les Hauts Bouleaux wind farm, located in the municipality of Thieux, consists of six turbines, which can generate enough electricity to supply more than 9,000 households.

RWE is currently building four other onshore wind farms in France and by the end of 2022, it will have almost 150MW of capacity in operation.

Joseph Fonio, Country Chair RWE Renewables France: “Les Hauts Bouleaux is the third wind farm in our portfolio to be commissioned in France and RWE will have seven wind farms in France by the end of the year.

“With RWE starting operations in the French market in November 2020, less than two years ago, we are pleased to see these projects come to fruition under the RWE brand.”

RWE is also working on the development of solar farms in France.