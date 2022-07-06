UK appoints first Electricity Networks Commissioner

A new commissioner to help accelerate the delivery of crucial electricity network infrastructure to ensure home-grown energy for Britain has been appointed.

Nick Winser has been chosen as the UK’s first Electricity Networks Commissioner, a new vital role that forms part of the British Energy Security Strategy and the government’s latest step to ensure “secure, clean and affordable British energy” for the long term.

According to the government, Mr Winser’s role will be pivotal in helping ensure the right infrastructure, such as electricity poles and transmission lines, are in the right places so clean, home-grown power can be transported to households across the country.

That includes reducing timelines for delivering onshore transmission network infrastructure by around three years and developing recommendations to help halve the end-to-end project process by the mid-2020s.

Mr Winser has extensive experience in the electricity networks sector spanning 30 years and in advising government and industry on energy policy and is currently Chairman of the Energy Systems Catapult.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “I am delighted to appoint Nick Winser as the UK’s first Electricity Networks Commissioner.

“Nick will play a pivotal role in ensuring the right network infrastructure is in the right places to ensure households can benefit from our abundant supply of clean, affordable, home-grown energy.”

Mr Winser’s appointment follows recent announcements of Simon Bowen as industry advisor for Great British Nuclear and Tim Pick as the government’s Offshore Wind Champion.

Mr Winser added: “Electricity networks are essential to transporting new low carbon power generation, such as that from offshore wind and nuclear, to where it is needed, in homes and businesses across the country, where it will be used more and more for new purposes like charging electric vehicles and heating households through heat pumps.

“I look forward to taking on this important new role where I can help accelerate the delivery of new electricity transmission infrastructure, helping to provide consumers with a secure, reliable, supply of green electricity, while keeping costs as low as possible.”