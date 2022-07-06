Ofgem rejects Alaska Energy’s application for supplier licence

Ofgem has announced it has rejected Alaska Energy’s application for a gas and electricity supplier licence.

The company, whose registered office is in Glenfield, Leicestershire, submitted an application to the regulator for a supplier licence in October 2021.

Ofgem stated: “Today we have issued our refusal of a supplier licence application for Alaska Energy.”

The decision follows several energy suppliers, mostly smaller firms, going bust since June 2021 due to high global gas prices.

That left millions of customers dependent on Ofgem’s safety net, which maintains supplies to domestic customers and protects their credit balances while the regulator moves their accounts to a new supplier.