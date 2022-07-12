Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK supercharges Ukrainian energy sector with additional £5m package

Safety and security equipment for nuclear sites will be sent to Ukraine

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 12 July 2022
Image: vectorfusionart / Shutterstock

The government has announced a £5 million support fund to provide safety and security equipment to Ukraine’s civil nuclear sector.

Items considered to be high priority, including radiation monitoring devices, communications systems and other personal protective equipment will be delivered to the war-torn country.

The equipment is expected to help Ukraine restore the safety and security levels of operations at Chernobyl and other nuclear sites following Russian attacks.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Energy systems play an indispensable role in ensuring national security and economic resilience.

“Today the UK is ramping up our support to the Ukrainian people in their time of need by helping reconnect power across the country and protecting the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear sector, ensuring their frontline is fully equipped in the face of Russia’s brutality.”

In May, in an interview with ELN, the Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Energy said the country was in need of several hundred million dollars a month to keep the energy sector running.

