France offers €9.7bn to take full control of EDF

The French Government has today published details of its bid to acquire the remaining 16% share of EDF

Tuesday 19 July 2022
West Burton A power station near Retford in Nottinghamshire - Image: EDF

The French Government has today stated it will offer €9.7 billion (£8.2bn) to acquire the outstanding 15.9% share of the company it does not already own.

In an announcement, the French Ministry of Economy said it will offer €12 (£10.2) per share to take full control of the energy firm.

Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance said: “This operation reinforces France’s energy independence. It gives EDF the necessary means to accelerate the implementation of the new nuclear programme wanted by the President of the Republic and the deployment of renewable energies in France.

Mr Le Maire added that the company can count on the full support of the state for this industrial project on an unparalleled scale of 40 years.”

Yesterday, ELN reported that France faces legal action from an association of EDF employee shareholders over its nationalisation plan.

