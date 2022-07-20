UK cold storage sector can’t freeze burning electricity bills

The UK cold storage sector could soon melt under the pressure of soaring energy prices that are expected to bring massive energy bill hikes.

A new report by the Cold Chain Federation suggests the sector will have to pay an estimated £1.1 million in electricity costs this year, based on a price of 27p/kW.

That is significantly higher than around £560 million costs recorded last year with a price of 13.5p per kW, according to the analysis.

The trade body suggests the sector’s wholesale energy costs between 2016 and 2022 have shown a 183% increase.

The report also states that while the government has set a target for energy efficiency improvement of 12% by 2020, the industry actually achieved an improvement of more than 19% across around 450 cold stores in the UK.