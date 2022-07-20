Business utilities retailer acquires insolvent energy comparison website

Bolton-based business utilities retailer Love Energy Savings has announced it has acquired Energy Helpline, a company that fell into administration a few months ago.

The price comparison site ceased trading as a result of soaring wholesale prices – in recent months, skyrocketing prices have made it very difficult for price comparison websites to offer cheaper energy deals.

The rising cost of living in the energy market has resulted in the collapse of 31 energy firms since the start of 2021.

With the deal that was completed for an undisclosed sum, Love Energy Savings anticipates attracting new customers.

Phil Windas, Chief Marketing Officer at Love Energy Savings, said: “Having the Energy Helpline brand onboard now means we will be able to serve tens of thousands of additional customers, who already trust the name from its two decades of offering switching services, via an upgrade with our market-leading platform.”