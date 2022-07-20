Finance & Markets

Energy giants pen $4bn Algeria oil and gas contract

The contract that will last more than two decades will see companies increase oil and gas production in Eastern Algeria fields

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 20 July 2022
Image: Eni

Energy majors TotalEnergies, Occidental, Eni and Sonatrach Petroleum have signed a $4 billion (£3.3bn) oil and gas deal for plants in Eastern Algeria.

The companies have said the 25-year production contract will allow them to develop additional liquids hydrocarbon resources while reducing these fields’ carbon intensity through a dedicated carbon reduction programme.

Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President Middle East and North Africa, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies, said: “This project is in line with the Company’s strategy to develop low-cost oil while contributing to carbon reduction programs to minimize our carbon footprint.”

Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi commented: “Through this new contract, additional volumes of gas will be made available for export and for the domestic market, coherent with Eni’s commitment to the energy transition.”

