‘World’s largest’ offshore windfarm off the ground

Work on what is described as the world’s largest offshore wind farm, located in the North Sea has started.

The installation of the first monopile and transition piece on Dogger Bank A is a milestone for the 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is being developed 80 miles off the Yorkshire coast.

In total, the project, a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni Plenitude is expected to feature 277 wind turbine foundations.

It is forecast to be capable of powering six million homes annually on completion.

Steel manufactured by Tata Steel in Wales is being used in the supporting components of the transition pieces.

Last week, trade unions voiced concerns over the future of Tata’s Port Talbot steelworks.

Steve Wilson, SSE Renewables Project Director for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, said: “These foundations have been designed for what is arguably the most demanding wave environment to be encountered on an offshore wind farm and are a testament to the many companies involved in collaborating to reach this unprecedented milestone.”