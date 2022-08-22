Anglian Water unveils plans for new reservoirs to beat drought

Anglian Water has unveiled proposals for two new reservoirs in the East of England to beat future droughts.

The announcement to develop the reservoirs in the Fens and Lincolnshire comes as the region has seen only a fifth of its average rainfall in July and parts of England have faced hosepipe bans this summer.

The two new reservoirs could supply enough water for at least 750,000 homes as well as protect the environment by allowing Anglian Water to reduce the amount of water taken from rivers and underground aquifers elsewhere in the region.

Construction could start by 2030, which would mean the supply of water would begin by the mid to late 2030s.

The Fenland reservoir will be able to supply around 100 million litres of water per day throughout the year while the Lincolnshire facility will be able to supply around 160 million litres.

Plans for the project have been developed over the last 10 years and details of a site selection study will be shared in the autumn as part of an extensive consultation.

Alex Plant, Director of Strategy and Regulation for Anglian Water said: “The current situation presents an obvious backdrop as to why projects like this are needed but the reality is because we’ve known the future promises many more people but far fewer raindrops, we have been working on these projects for years, as we know how long they take to come to fruition.

“Getting these projects underway now means the chances of our taps running dry are significantly reduced, as well as helping us take a big step forward in protecting the environment by reducing how much we take from elsewhere in the region.

“The reality is stark for the East of England. We operate in the driest part of the country and receive a third less rainfall than anywhere else in the UK, but we’re also one of the fastest growing regions, with 175,000 new homes to be built in the next five years. Without action we will face a water deficit of millions of litres a day within the next five years – let alone 25 years.”