Energy switching activity spikes in crisis era

The growth of energy supplier switching remained strong last month.

That’s according to the latest report by ElectraLink, which estimates that changes of suppliers (CoS) reached 119,000.

The number is 3% lower than that in July but still the third highest month this year so far, according to the analysis.

Analysts suggest that energy switches in August remained above this year’s average levels; volatility in the market and the consequent uncertainty are said to be the main drivers of this increase.

The ElectraLink report suggests many switches in the first half of August took place as customers were looking to fix their monthly costs amid the forecasts of the new price cap.