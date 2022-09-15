Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Elexon proposed to administer energy bill freeze payment scheme

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 15 September 2022
Image: Chones/ Shutterstock

A modification to the Balancing and Settlement Code has been proposed to enable Elexon to administer the government’s new Energy Price Guarantee.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Liz Truss announced the measure to limit soared energy bills to £2,500 a year, instead of £3,549 under Ofgem’s price cap.

The proposal has been put forward by National Grid ESO and could see the balancing and settlement agent for Britain’s electricity market act as administrator for the payment scheme designed for domestic customers.

The amendment would allow Elexon to undertake a new non-settlement-related function.

