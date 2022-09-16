US announces new floating offshore wind target

The Biden-Harris Administration has today announced a new 15GW floating offshore target.

Officials said this capacity is forecast to power five million homes and lower energy costs by 70% by 2035.

In a statement, the Biden-Harris Administration said: “Today’s actions will position the US to lead the world on floating offshore wind technology.

“Globally, only 0.1GW of floating offshore wind has been deployed to date, compared with over 50GW of fixed-bottom offshore wind.

“America will seize this opportunity to be a frontrunner on floating offshore wind technologies, as part of President Biden’s plan for a clean energy economy built by American worker.”

In July, the Crown Estate unveiled five ‘areas of search’ for the development of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.