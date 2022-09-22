Anglian unveils details of new Lincolnshire reservoir plan

Anglian Water has confirmed the location for a new reservoir in Lincolnshire, southeast of Sleaford, about halfway between Grantham and Boston.

The reservoir is predicted to supply enough water for around half a million homes and protect the environment by allowing the water firm to reduce the amount of water taken from rivers and underground aquifers elsewhere in the region.

The announcement comes after one of the driest summers on record which forced many water companies to impose hosepipe bans.

Dr Geoff Darch, Water Resources Strategy Manager for Anglian Water, said: “This project will build on decades of existing investment in resilient infrastructure – like a 400 kilometre strategic pipeline which will move water from the north to the south and east of the region, existing networks of reservoirs and water storage, as well as continuing to help customers to reduce demand and driving down leakage to world-leading low levels.

“But we know, that to keep taps running in the future, we’ll need more water storage in our region, in the form of new reservoirs.”