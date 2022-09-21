Government urged to introduce “street-by-street” insulation measures

MPs and campaigners have again called on the government to commit to a street-by-street insulation programme.

Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts has urged ministers to use a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to fund a street-by-street insulation programme to improve the energy efficiency of the Welsh housing stock.

New analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit has estimated that the decision in 2013 to cut government support for home insulation means that ten million homes have missed out on upgrades that could have saved taxpayers up to £9 billion a year under the Energy Price Guarantee scheme.

Ms Roberts said: “Energy companies are in effect profiting from huge energy wastage that could very easily be reduced through home insulation. When ordinary people are forced to shoulder the costs of Westminster’s energy plan, this is utterly unacceptable.”

ELN contacted BEIS for comment – the department did not respond before publication.