Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn partner for offshore wind in Scotland

Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn have announced an offshore wind partnership to support oil and gas decarbonisation in Scotland.

They intend to generate renewable energy from offshore wind farms to enable the electrification and decarbonisation of offshore oil and gas installations in the North Sea.

The two companies will apply for leases in Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) round, which will support the goal to reduce offshore emissions by a minimum of 50% by 2030.

Lord Nicol Stephen, CEO & Co-founder of Flotation Energy said: “Decarbonising UK oil and gas platforms is an urgent priority. Flotation Energy initiated early development work in 2020. We are determined to push forward so that our floating wind projects are delivering renewable energy to the oil and gas sector by the mid-2020s.

“As well as tackling climate change, these projects will lead to billions of pounds of investment and thousands of skilled jobs – securing Scotland’s leadership in floating offshore wind. We are excited to team up with Vårgrønn in establishing a strong offshore wind bid for the INTOG round.”