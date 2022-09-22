Renewable jobs hit almost 13m

In the last year, employment in the renewable energy sector surged by more than 700,000 – taking the total number employed in the industry to 12.7 million.

That’s according to research by the UN and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), claiming that solar is leading this list – providing 4.3 million jobs in 2021.

The report calls on all nations to strengthen their domestic renewable markets – to both improve green employment and reduce reliance on other nations for fossil fuel-based energy.

An uptick in female employment through the sector is also a key area of note, with the UN’s Guy Ryder explaining that “dedicated policies and training” aimed at involving women in energy have started to pay dividends.

China took charge globally, representing 42% of worldwide renewable jobs – followed by the EU and Brazil with 10% each and India and the US with 7%.

China’s expanse of solar panel manufacturing has led to high levels of employment – although India added 10GW of solar last year, allowing it to catch up on other key players.

IRENA’s Director-General, Francesco La Camera, said: “My advice to governments around the world is to pursue industrial policies that encourage the expansion of decent renewables jobs at home.

“Spurring a domestic value chain will not only create business opportunities and new jobs for people and local communities. It also bolsters supply chain reliability and contributes to more energy security overall.”