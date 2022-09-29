EU countries advocating for price cap on gas imports

A group of 15 European countries has supported the introduction of a price cap on all gas imports.

In a joint letter sent to European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, European ministers said: “The price cap (…) is the one measure that will help every member state to mitigate the inflationary pressure, manage expectations and provide a framework in case of potential supply disruptions and limit the extra profits in the sector.

“The cap should be applied to all wholesale natural gas transactions and not limited to import from specific jurisdictions. It can be designed in such a way as to ensure security of supply and the free flow of gas within Europe.”

The signatories of the letter, which include Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Malta, Greece, Bulgaria and Slovakia, suggest Europe should impose a limit on the price Europe is paying for the gas it is importing, stressing that this could also support the collective goal to reduce gas demand.

ELN contacted the media team of the European Commission for comment.