Ofwat closes enforcement case into Yorkshire Water

Ofwat has announced it has closed an enforcement case into Yorkshire Water after the company agreed a structured financial plan in the interests of its customers.

This will involve Yorkshire Water recovering two loans that it had made to other companies within its wider company group, totalling around £940 million.

In addition to bringing this equity back into the regulated business, the water company has committed to improving its financial resilience and shareholders will invest an additional £100 million to reduce spills from storm overflows.

David Black, Ofwat Chief Executive, said: “Companies must be financially resilient if they are to tackle the challenges that affect customers and the environment.

“We are pleased that Yorkshire Water recognised our concerns and is taking these active steps to improve its financial position in the interest of customers.”