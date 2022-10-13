Second largest ice sheet melting faster than expected

The world’s second biggest icesheet is melting faster than ever, say researchers.

Scientists from the Universities of Edinburgh and California San Diego say that rising air temperatures have sped up ocean warming so the Greenland icesheet is now melting away quicker than ever.

They looked at the underwater melting of the Greenland ice sheet – which covers more than 650,000 square miles – over a 40-year period from 1979 to 2018.

The team found that air temperature has had almost as much impact as ocean temperature on the amount of ice melting.

In effect it’s like how ice cubes melt more quickly if they are in a drink that is being stirred – the combination of warmer liquid and movement accelerates their melting.

The findings suggest that if the atmosphere had not warmed since 1979, the retreat of Greenland’s glaciers, could have been reduced by a half in the northwest region and by a third across Greenland as a whole.

Dr Donald Slater, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of GeoSciences, who led the study, said: “This unfortunately adds to the overwhelming body of evidence showing the sensitivity of the Greenland ice sheet to climate change, hence the need for urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”