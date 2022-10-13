“War in Ukraine may be seen as a blessing from a climate perspective”

The UN’s weather chief has said the war in Ukraine might be seen as a blessing for the climate.

The comment from Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), came during a press conference where the WMO presented its latest report.

Mr Taalas has acknowledged that the current energy crunch has led many countries to turn away from fossil fuels and adopt energy rationing measures.

He said: “From the five-to-ten-year timescale, it’s clear that the war in Ukraine will speed up our consumption of fossil energy.

“We are going to invest much more in renewable energy, energy-saving solutions. So, from a climate perspective, the war in Ukraine may be seen as a blessing.”

In its report, the WMO urged countries to double the supply of clean energy by 2030 – commenting on the finding, the UN Secretary-General said that bold climate action could deliver $26 trillion (£23.5tn) in economic benefits by the end of the decade.