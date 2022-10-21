Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Candidates for Prime Minister hot seat urged not to forget net zero

Former Energy Minister and head of the government’s review on net zero has called on hopefuls to prioritise climate commitments

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 21 October 2022
Image: I T S & LINGTREN.COM/ Shutterstock

While all eyes are glued on the next moves of the three reported contenders for the role of Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, calls for keeping net zero in sight are mounting.

On Wednesday night, during the vote on fracking in the House of Commons, the Former Energy Minister and head of the Prime Minister’s review of net zero, Chris Skidmore said he would not vote with the government.

A few hours after the announcement of Liz Truss’ resignation, Mr Skidmore said: “The (fracking) vote seems a long time ago. But there are important lessons to be learned.

“All candidates for the leadership contest must never forget the importance of protecting our environment and climate for future generations.

“Voters across the country care passionately about protecting nature and taking action on climate change. At the same time, net zero and the transition is generating huge economic and regional growth opportunities for the UK.”

The government had previously launched a three-month review on ways to make net zero happen in a greener and more cost-effective way.

Mr Skidmore continued: “We must not lose the leadership we have shown – all candidates should commit to now rowing back on our climate commitments.

“That should include protecting our environment and ruling out fracking once and for all – while recognising that our future energy security depends upon home-owned renewable and clean power.”

