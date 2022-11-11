Water company to pay customers to restore its reservoirs in Cornwall

Customers of South West Water will be offered a rebate on their water bill if they reduce their consumption.

In the summer, the company introduced Cornwall’s first hosepipe ban in 26 years after parts of England were hit by the biggest drought since 1935.

South West Water has said if Colliford reservoir recovers to 30% by the end of the year, customers in Cornwall will receive a £30 rebate on their bill.

Reports suggest that South West has seen the lowest level of rainfall in 130 years.

The water firm has also confirmed that it will invest in the Hawkstor reservoir, purchased earlier this year and three other water sources in Cornwall.