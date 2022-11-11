RWE awarded 700MW Dutch offshore wind tender

Oranje Wind Power II, a subsidiary of RWE, has won the tender for the 700MW Hollandse Kust West 7 site.

The project is one of the two new wind farms due to become operational in the Dutch North Sea in 2026.

The Hollandse Kust (west) Wind Farm Zone is located more than 50 kilometres off the Dutch coast.

Netherlands’ Minister for Climate and Energy Rob Jetten said: “This new wind farm is another major step in making the Netherlands more sustainable.

“It will produce enough electricity to meet the needs of approximately one million households per year. Wind energy is also very important for companies and industry that are increasingly electrifying their installations, replacing fossil fuels and raw materials.

“With this project, we are making another concrete step towards achieving the goal of 21GW of offshore wind energy around 2030.”