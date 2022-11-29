H2-Industries and Terra Solar strike deal to provide green power in Africa

New York-based H2-Industries and Swiss renewables developer Terra Sola have formed a partnership to help accelerate the transition of local industries in African countries to green energy.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding that supports Terra Sola’s development of large-scale solar energy projects and the deployment of the technology of H2-Industries in its green hydrogen projects in some African nations.

With its innovative technology, H2-Industries can convert power from renewables such as solar and wind into hydrogen, store and transport it in liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) and release it for power generation, via fuel cell, in any location or for direct use in industry and mobility sectors, on-grid or off-grid.

Michael Stusch, CEO of H2-Industries said: “We have just returned from Egypt where COP27 was held this year, where the importance of transitioning the global energy sector has been emphasised by a dramatic call to action.

“Together with Terra Sola Group AG we will focus our attention on giving selected developing countries access to much-needed clean power which will help boost their long-needed economic development, while making their contribution towards the global net zero emission targets. Clean energy transition is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Africa, a chance to reduce poverty and lift growth potential.”