Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

H2-Industries and Terra Solar strike deal to provide green power in Africa

Terra Sola’s large-scale solar projects and the deployment of H2-Industries’ technology in its green hydrogen projects will be supported

Big Zero Report 2022

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Tuesday 29 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

New York-based H2-Industries and Swiss renewables developer Terra Sola have formed a partnership to help accelerate the transition of local industries in African countries to green energy.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding that supports Terra Sola’s development of large-scale solar energy projects and the deployment of the technology of H2-Industries in its green hydrogen projects in some African nations.

With its innovative technology, H2-Industries can convert power from renewables such as solar and wind into hydrogen, store and transport it in liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) and release it for power generation, via fuel cell, in any location or for direct use in industry and mobility sectors, on-grid or off-grid.

Michael Stusch, CEO of H2-Industries said: “We have just returned from Egypt where COP27 was held this year, where the importance of transitioning the global energy sector has been emphasised by a dramatic call to action.

“Together with Terra Sola Group AG we will focus our attention on giving selected developing countries access to much-needed clean power which will help boost their long-needed economic development, while making their contribution towards the global net zero emission targets. Clean energy transition is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Africa, a chance to reduce poverty and lift growth potential.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast